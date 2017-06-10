Brexit voters see ‘total mess’ in muddled poll outcome

Thursday marked the second time in a year the Conservatives' choice to hold a vote had backfired, firstly with the public voting to leave the European Union.



Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to bring Britons back to the polls in a national election also ended badly, with her center-right party seeing its majority vanish, having to form an alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party.



The Conservatives banked wrongly on winning seats in traditionally Labour seats which voted Brexit, such as Wakefield.



Smith would undoubtedly surprise those in Westminster with his voting choice – despite being a committed Brexiteer, he opted for the pro-EU Liberal Democrat party.



With the Lib Dems picking up just 12 out of Parliament's 650 seats, Smith was convinced his stance against the dominating parties would not block Britain's EU departure.



But despite May's dire result, her message did resonate with some Brexiteers in Wakefield who wavered from the Labour party.

...