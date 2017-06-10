What a hung Parliament means for Britain

Britain's general election has ended with no party winning an outright majority, bringing the second so-called hung Parliament in the last three elections.



With all but one seat counted, the DUP won 10 seats in the House of Commons and the Conservatives 318 – enough to form a working majority, albeit a very small one.



Given the election arithmetic, Labour would struggle to get the numbers to form a coalition government.



However, Labour could govern as a minority government as well, even though it came second in the election in terms of seats, should other parties give it the leeway in key votes.



Q: What happens if no party is able to form a government?

