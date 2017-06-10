Anti-Shariah demonstrations spark concerns for Muslim leaders

A man recently appeared outside the mosque and threatened to kill Muslims.



Looking ahead, Muslim leaders and others are concerned about anti-Shariah, or Islamic law, marches planned for Saturday in Seattle and about two dozen other U.S. cities, saying the marches are really anti-Muslim.



The group organizing the rallies, ACT for America, has chapters around the country and says it is focused on fighting terrorism and promoting national security.



Two far-right groups, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters, are to provide security at some of the rallies, apparently the first simultaneous anti-Shariah rallies in the U.S. Members of a third group also confirmed they'll attend, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors hate groups.



Muslim leaders hear echoes of the views of groups like ACT for America in President Donald Trump's temporary ban on entry into the U.S. from six Muslim-majority countries – a measure currently blocked by federal courts – and in his claims of dangers posed by immigrants and Muslim refugees.

...