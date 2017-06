Japan's parliament on Friday passed a law allowing Emperor Akihito to become the first monarch to abdicate in 200 years, but put off a debate over how to tackle the shrinking royal population including male successors.



Under the law enacted Friday, an abdication, which will be Japan's first in 200 years, must take place within three years.



This means that only one of the emperor's four grandchildren is an eligible heir.



The 1947 Imperial House Law does not provide for abdication.

...