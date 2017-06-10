US forces assist Philippines in battle to end city siege

U.S. forces are providing the Philippines with technical assistance to end a siege of the southern town of Marawi by militants allied to ISIS but it has no boots on the ground, the Philippines military said on Saturday.



Until now there had been no confirmation that the Philippines had sought U.S. support in the battle for Marawi City on the island of Mindanao, which is in its third week.



The assistance comes after months of strain between the two long-time allies that was stoked by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's hostility towards Washington and his pledges to throw U.S. troops out of the country.



The United States and the Philippines have been allies for decades.

