Cabinet meeting provides first post-election test for embattled May

British Prime Minister Theresa May was expected to hold her first cabinet meeting on Saturday in an early test of her hopes of forming a stable government after a crushing election setback.



After inheriting a 17-seat overall majority in the House of Commons, May in April announced a snap election three years ahead of time, declaring she needed a stronger hand in the Brexit haggle.



Forced into minority government, May is reaching out to Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which won 10 seats, in the hope of forging a working majority.



There is only a two-year timeframe for sealing a deal, under a process unleashed by May herself on March 29 and further delayed by her own election gambit.



EU budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger, meanwhile, warned that May was now likely to be a "weak" negotiating partner, which could also be bad for Europe.

