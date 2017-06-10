Brazil electoral court dismisses case that could have ousted president

Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for alleged illegal campaign funding in the 2014 election, when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.



The testimony was made more than a year after the beginning of the case that concluded Friday, and without it Temer's lawyers argued there was no proof of wrongdoing.



The Supreme Court approved the investigation into the president late last month.



But to put him on trial, the charges against the president would have to be approved by two-thirds of the lower chamber of Congress, where Temer's coalition retains a majority.



Acquittal by the electoral court could help Temer's main coalition ally, the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), convince its younger members who want to bolt from the government to stay put and help push unpopular reforms through Congress.



Temer has denied any wrongdoing and insists he will never resign.

...