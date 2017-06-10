Five killed in southern Somali city in fight over food aid

Five people were killed in crossfire between two groups of government soldiers on Friday when fighting broke out during the distribution of relief food in the southern Somali city of Baidoa, police and witnesses said.



It was an accident and the case is being followed and investigated," Major Hussein Edin, a police officer told Reuters.



Witnesses said the displaced people were caught up in the crossfire as they lined up for food.



The drought had led to some 6.2 million people -- about half the country's population -- requiring food aid.

