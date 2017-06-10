'Air Cocaine' smuggler transferred to France

A Frenchman sentenced to 20 years' jail in the Dominican Republic over a plot to smuggle a planeload of drugs has been transferred to France for health reasons, his lawyer said.



Alain Castany, one of four Frenchmen convicted in the so-called "Air Cocaine" case, arrived in France on Friday morning for medical treatment, lawyer Karim Beylouni told AFP.



Castany and three other Frenchmen were arrested at the airport in the resort city of Punta Cana as their small Dassault Falcon 50 jet prepared to take off with what authorities say was a cargo of suitcases stuffed with some 700 kilograms (1,500 pounds) of cocaine.

