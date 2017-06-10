Protesters urge HK restaurant to stop selling shark fin

Protesters wearing shark costumes with the fins cut off surrounded a famous restaurant beside the Hong Kong harbour on Saturday, to demand it halt sales of shark fins, especially from threatened species, such as the whale shark.



In an email to Reuters, Maxims said it had cut the volume of shark fins sold in its restaurants by more than half in the past 6 years, and only sold products from the blue shark species.



Protest organizer WildAid, a conservation group, released an online clip showing Maxims arranging shark fins from whale or basking sharks for a banquet of 200 people.



Activists' efforts have helped achieve a nearly 40 percent cut in shark fins entering the former British colony over the past 5 years, but illegal supply has boomed recently.

...