French new president Macron seeks parliament majority

One month after President Emmanuel Macron's arrival in power, French voters must now choose lawmakers in parliamentary elections starting Sunday that may dramatically reshape the political landscape.



Elections for the National Assembly are organized in two rounds on June 11 and June 18 . All 577 seats are up for grabs, and each winner will serve a five-year term.



Most races involve several candidates in the first round and are whittled down to two in the second round.



Candidates from the conservative Republicans party are expected to arrive in second position, with possibly over 100 seats, opinion polls suggest.



The Socialist Party, which dominated the outgoing Assembly, is set to face significant defeat, with only a few dozen seats and many candidates eliminated in the first round.



The far-left party of Jean-Luc Melenchon could obtain between 10 and 20 seats.

...