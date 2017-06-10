Oldest Trump son fires off 80-plus tweets in support of dad

President Donald Trump surprisingly refrained from tweeting during James Comey's testimony.



Donald Trump Jr. tweeted more than 80 times Thursday, defending his father and attacking Comey. Trump Jr.'s Twitter barrage was all the more striking when compared to his father's silence, which the president broke with a Friday morning tweet accusing Comey of lying under oath.



Trump Jr. has certainly been willing to go on the attack for his father before.



While Trump Jr. told The Associated Press this spring that he would not, as had been rumored, be a candidate for governor of New York, he left the door open for a political run down the road.



A few days later, Trump Jr. linked to a news article posted on the conservative news site Breitbart that suggested Muslim men are a menace to Western women and posted a doctored image of himself, his father and several prominent Trump allies next to Pepe the Frog, a cartoon character whose image has been used by white supremacists.

...