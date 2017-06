The populist Finns party on Saturday elected a leader whose hardline views risk breaking up the coalition government.



Halla-aho won 949 out of 1,845 votes among party members at its congress, having argued that the party had been tainted by mainstream politics.



Participating in the three-party coalition has come at a heavy price for the Finns party.



The coalition government includes Prime Minister Juha Sipila's Centre Party and the conservative National Coalition Party (NCP).

...