London police chief: Attack victims show city's diversity

The commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police says the nationalities of the eight victims in the terrorist attack on London Bridge tell a proud story of London's unique makeup.



The London British population comes from all kinds of backgrounds and every kind of faith and ethnicity".



She said longtime Londoners value this international aspect of the British capital.



Dick became London's first female police chief in April, taking over the sprawling agency also known as Scotland Yard several weeks after a terrorist attack on Parliament.



Speaking in quiet, measured tones, the 56-year-old points out that London has been hit by terrorist attacks throughout her life.



It's been a dreadful week since the London Bridge attack, but Dick takes some pleasure in the way the city's buzzy street life has returned full force.

...