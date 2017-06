Former "Top Gear" presenter Richard Hammond was airlifted to hospital in Switzerland on Saturday following a dramatic car crash while filming for his new show, but his injuries were not serious, a spokesman said.



Hammond was involved in a much more serious crash over a decade ago, while filming for his old show "Top Gear".



Hammond recovered and returned to broadcasting and to "Top Gear", which aired in more than 200 countries and was watched by 350 million viewers worldwide.

...