Three men detained after easyJet flight diverted to Cologne



Three men have been detained on suspicion of preparing a serious violent crime after their conversations on board an easyJet flight from Slovenia to London prompted the pilot to divert to Cologne, Germany, local police and state prosecutors said in a joint statement.



Police carried out security checks of the aircraft and questioned passengers after all 151 passengers were evacuated safely from the Airbus 319 aircraft using emergency slides, the airport said in a statement on its website.

