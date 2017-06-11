Sri Lanka makes first arrest over hate crimes against Muslims

Police in Sri Lanka have arrested a key figure from an extremist Buddhist organization blamed for a series of hate crimes against Muslims that has drawn international censure.



The 32-year-old man from the radical Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), or Buddhist Force, is the first suspect to be arrested in connection with arson attacks against Muslims that have stoked religious tensions.



It has also denied orchestrating the latest violence against Muslims, who make up 10 percent of Sri Lanka's mainly Buddhist population.

...