Climate change rift raises temperature for G7 meet

G7 environment chiefs met in Italy Sunday for talks set to be dominated by the rift caused by the United States' withdrawal from the Paris climate change accord.



Scott Pruitt, a friend of the oil industry who is skeptical about man-made climate change and was Trump's controversial choice to head the US Environmental Protection Agency, will represent Washington's interests at the two-day meeting.



Trump announced at the start of this month that the US would not abide by the 2015 Paris agreement and would seek to renegotiate terms he denounced as unfairly damaging to the American economy and overly generous to India and China.



Trump has said Washington will not be bound by the targets on reducing emissions of greenhouse gases set down in Paris, and will cut funding for developing countries affected by climate change.



Yamamoto believes the US could still be persuaded to fall back into line with the international consensus.

...