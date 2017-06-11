Britain's May seeks deal to cling to power

British Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a deal with a small Northern Irish party on Sunday to stay in power after losing her party's parliamentary majority in a catastrophic electoral gamble just days before Brexit talks are set to start.



May's Downing Street office had announced on Saturday that the "principles of an outline agreement" with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had been agreed, only for the DUP itself to cast doubt on that account hours later.



If that succeeded, May would be expected to stand aside and let Corbyn try to win the backing of a majority of members of parliament to form a government.



While the to-and-fro between Downing Street and the DUP was unfolding, several British newspapers were reporting that some prominent Conservatives, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit minister David Davis, were being urged by supporters to challenge May for the party leadership.

...