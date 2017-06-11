Thousands rally in Barcelona for Catalan independence vote

Several thousand demonstrators including Pep Guardiola, the revered former manager of the city's football club, rallied in Barcelona Sunday to support the Catalonia independence referendum called for October 1 .



The same poll found that 48.5 percent of respondents opposed independence, with 44.3 percent in favour.



In 2014, Catalonia held a non-binding vote in which more than 80 percent of those who cast a ballot chose independence, though just 2.3 million out of 6.3 million eligible voters took part.

