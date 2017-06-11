Tottering Theresa May names new UK Cabinet as critics circle

Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed ministers to her shaky government Sunday, as some Conservative colleagues rallied to support her -- and others said her days were numbered after last week's disastrous election.



May is seeking a deal with a Northern Irish party to prop up the Conservative minority government, and lawmakers said the rebuff from voters meant the government would have to abandon planned policies and re-think its strategy for European Union exit talks.



May's weakened position in the party rules out big changes to the Cabinet lineup.



May's party won 318 seats, 12 fewer than it had before the snap election, and eight short of the 326 needed for an outright majority.



Many senior Conservatives say May should stay, for now, to provide stability.



Graham Brady, who chairs the influential 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative lawmakers, said a "self-indulgent" party leadership campaign would only cause more uncertainty.



He acknowledged that the government would be unable to get many of the measures promised in its election platform through Parliament.



May's office said Saturday principles of an agreement had been reached, but the two sides later clarified that they are still talking.



That means the DUP would back the government on confidence motions and budget votes, but it's not a coalition government or a broader pact.

