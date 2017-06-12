Brazilian graft scandal becomes ‘free-for-all’ fight

becomes 'free-for-all' fight



A majority sided with court President Gilmar Mendes, who said maintaining stability was more important than punishing Temer.



The problem is that there's little stability to maintain 14 months after Temer helped engineer the impeachment of Rousseff and took her place.



The standoff between Temer and his accusers took another remarkable twist when Veja, a weekly magazine known for sensational political scoops, claimed that the president was using the national spy agency to snoop on the Supreme Court justice in charge of "Car Wash" cases.



The president's office quickly issued a denial.



It will be Congress that decides whether Janot can formally charge the president and send him to trial in the Supreme Court.



That would suit Temer's PMDB party and also its enemy, the leftist Workers' Party.



Workers' Party founder and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva finds himself in a similar position to Temer – crying foul about supposed judicial overreach by "Car Wash" judges.

...