How should we react to terror on London Bridge?

I received news about yet another terror attack on British soil when I was at Rafik Hariri International Airport on my return flight to England.



In a powerful statement of solidarity with the people of Britain, 130 imams collectively and categorically condemned the terrorists and refused to perform funeral prayers for them.



Muslims believe that the Quran, the holy book in Islam, is the infallible word of Allah.



The Prophet Mohammad prophesized that his message would be desecrated beyond recognition and that terrorist organizations such as Daesh (ISIS) would sprout and promulgate a vitriolic ideology that would violate the sanctity of Islam.



But what do militants of Daesh know about Islam?



According to a leaked Daesh document that exposed the personal details of 4,188 militants, 70 percent described their knowledge of Islam as "basic".



Theresa May exclaimed that "terrorism breeds terrorism".

