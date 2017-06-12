Tottering May names new Cabinet as critics circle

Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed ministers to her shaky government Sunday, as some Conservative colleagues rallied to support her – and others said her days were numbered after last week's disastrous election. May is seeking a deal with a Northern Irish party to prop up the Conservative minority administration, and lawmakers said the rebuff from voters meant the government will have to abandon planned policies and rethink its strategy for European Union exit talks.



A stream of senior lawmakers entered May's 10 Downing St. office Sunday afternoon, to learn what roles they had been given in government.



May's weakened position in the party ruled out big changes.



Damian Green, a lawmaker in the pro-EU wing of the party, was promoted to first secretary of state – effectively deputy prime minister.



Many senior Conservatives say May should stay, for now, to provide stability.



May called the election called in a bid to strengthen her mandate ahead of EU exit talks.



That means the DUP would back the government on confidence motions and budget votes, but it's not a coalition government or a broader pact.

