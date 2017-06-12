Macron headed for large parliamentary majority

Both the Republicans – who had hoped to upstage Macron in the parliamentary election – and the Socialists of Macron's predecessor Francois Hollande looked set for steep losses.



Marine Le Pen's FN party was left disappointed as she struggles to rebound from her bruising defeat by Macron in the presidential run-off, with the party's result largely unchanged from the first round of the 2012 vote.



The results showed Macron continuing to impress the French, a month after being elected France's youngest-ever president on May 7 .



Macron, who had never held elected office before becoming president, has run novices seeking to emulate his success in around 200 constituencies – part of his bid to inject new blood in French politics.

