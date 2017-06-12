France's Macron heads for crushing parliamentary majority

French President Emmanuel Macron's party is on course for an overwhelming parliamentary majority, after Sunday's first round of voting for the National Assembly left traditional parties in disarray.



Projections showed Macron widening his centrist revolution, with his Republique en Marche (Republic on the Move, REM) party and its ally MoDem tipped to win between 400 and 445 seats in the 577-member National Assembly in next Sunday's second round.



Such a share would give Macron one of the biggest parliamentary majorities for 60 years.



The FN's result showed the party is struggling to rebound from Le Pen's bruising defeat by Macron in the presidential run-off.



Official final results released early Monday showed Macron's one-year-old REM and MoDem winning 32.32 percent in the first round, ahead of the Republicans on 21.56 percent and the FN on 13.20 percent.



If no candidate wins over 50 percent, the two top-placed contenders go into the second round -- along with any other candidate who garners at least 12.5 percent of registered voters in the district.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Macron on a "great success" Sunday.

