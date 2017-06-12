Myanmar recovers more bodies from crashed military plane

This photo is taken on June 9, 2017 shows Myanmar navy vessels taking part in a search and rescue operation near San Hlan village in Dawei, northern part of Myanmar. AFP / Ye Aung Thu
Bodies retrieved as Myanmar ships scour site of plane crash
Hunt for missing Myanmar plane enters third day; total of 31 bodies recovered
Bodies from missing army plane carrying 122 people pulled from sea off Myanmar
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Bodies retrieved as Myanmar ships scour site of plane crash
Hunt for missing Myanmar plane enters third day; total of 31 bodies recovered
Bodies from missing army plane carrying 122 people pulled from sea off Myanmar
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE