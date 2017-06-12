Philippine troops raise flag as bombs fall on Islamist-held city

Embattled Philippine troops struggling to force out Islamist militants from a southern city raised the national flag for Independence Day on Monday, in a tearful ceremony dedicated to the scores killed during the conflict.



Fighting in the city has left 58 soldiers and police and more than 20 civilians dead, the military said, estimating that almost 200 militants have been killed in the clashes.



Tens of thousands have fled Marawi, which is the Catholic country's most important Muslim city, since troops unexpectedly interrupted plans by the fighters to take over Marawi in a spectacular event to show that ISIS had arrived in the Philippines.



As the conflict intensifies, the U.S. embassy in Manila said on Saturday American forces were providing assistance to the Filipino troops, although it declined to give details for security reasons.

