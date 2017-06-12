Merkel lauds Macron's election victory as "strong vote for reforms"

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the victory of French President Emmanuel Macron's party in the first round of parliamentary elections a "strong vote for reforms" and a senior official signaled Berlin's willingness to deepen cooperation.



Merkel and Macron agreed last month to draw up a roadmap to deeper EU integration and suggested the bloc's treaties may change to facilitate even more ambitious reform.



Germany's Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn said he hoped that Macron would now be able to quickly implement reforms that would boost growth in France's economy.

...