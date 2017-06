A strong earthquake Monday morning rattled part of Indonesia's main island of Java and swayed buildings in the capital, but caused no apparent damage or casualties.



Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the quake was a stronger magnitude-6.3 but had no potential to cause a tsunami.



In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia's Aceh province.

