China Eastern flight lands safely in Sydney with hole torn in engine

A China Eastern passenger plane has made an emergency landing in Sydney after a huge hole appeared in one of its engine casings and forced it to turn back just after taking off.



Terrified passengers described a very loud noise soon after flight MU736 left Sydney Airport for Shanghai at 8.30pm (1030 GMT) on Sunday.



Crew cleared seats near the affected engine and turned the flight back.



-- AirlineRatings.com editor Geoffrey Thomas said investigators would be looking at whether the acoustic paneling of the engine had become detached, citing a similar incident in mid-May involving an Egypt Air A330 .



He said the panel might have come back and been sucked into the engine.



China Eastern said all passengers would be placed on flights departing Australia Monday.

...