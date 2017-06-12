Russian police brace for stand-off with anti-Kremlin protesters

Hundreds of police were on standby in central Moscow on Monday to break up a planned mass protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny against what he says is a corrupt system of rule overseen by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The scale of the protests will show if Navalny, who is mounting a long-shot bit to unseat Putin in a presidential election next year, can build on the success of a similar event in March, in which thousands took to the streets across Russia.



Those protests were the largest since a wave of anti-Kremlin demonstrations in 2012 and resulted in over 1,000 arrests, putting rare domestic pressure on Putin, who is expected to run for and win re-election next year.



It is unclear too if the Kremlin will even let Navalny run for the presidency.

...