EU to probe migration refusal in Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic

The European Union's executive will open legal cases against three eastern members on Tuesday for failing to take in asylum-seekers to relieve states on the front lines of the bloc's migration crisis, sources said.



The European Commission would agree at a regular meeting on Tuesday to send so-called letters of formal notice to Poland and Hungary, three diplomats and EU officials told Reuters.



Such letters are the first step in the so-called infringement procedures the Commission can open against EU states for failing to meet their legal obligations.



That allows the Commission to single them out on that formal basis, rather than open legal cases against just about every EU state for failing to take in the whole of their assigned quota.

...