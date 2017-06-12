Britain's PM May to face her party's anger amid post-election tumult

Theresa May will seek to convince Conservative lawmakers on Monday that she should remain prime minister after a botched snap election gamble cost the party its majority and weakened Britain's hand just days before formal Brexit negotiations.



May will face angry lawmakers at a meeting of the 1922 Committee later on Monday. While some members of her party have said she will have to eventually go, May is expected to stay on as prime minister at least for the coming weeks.



During the campaign, May cast herself as the only leader competent enough to navigate the tortuous Brexit negotiations that will shape the future of the United Kingdom and its $2.5 trillion economy.



Ratings agency Moody's and Ireland's prime minister designate Leo Varadkar also said the election made the opportunity of a "soft Brexit" more likely, but Davis downplayed the chances of Britain staying in the single market.



May is due to meet its leader Arlene Foster on Tuesday.

