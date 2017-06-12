India's Modi to meet President Trump for first time

Donald Trump will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House this month, US and Indian officials said Monday, as the world's two-largest democracies diverge on tackling climate change.



This month, in announcing the US withdrawal from the Paris climate deal, Trump singled out India as a major polluter that he said would gain an edge over the US under the agreement -- a charge New Delhi denied.



Modi vowed India, the world's third-largest polluter, would go "above and beyond" its commitments, as Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj rejected suggestions India acted disingenuously in signing the pact.

...