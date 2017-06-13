The French far-right voter on trial for helping a migrant

On June 27, however, she goes on trial for offering aid to a foreigner and, in theory at least, faces a jail term of up to 10 years.



It has been a long journey for someone who used to leaflet for the National Front, the far-right party that campaigns on a fiercely anti-immigrant platform.



Huret, a 44-year-old dark-haired woman, lives in the Calais area of northern France, where in recent years thousands of migrants have gathered awaiting their chance to cross the Channel to England – legally or illegally.



For 20 years she was married to a police officer, a member of the border police and a National Front sympathizer like her.



"The Jungle" was a squalid, makeshift camp, a kind of shanty town for the migrants and refugees who had traveled to the north coast of France. Between 6,000 and 8,000 people stayed there in desperate conditions until the authorities eventually moved in and dismantled it in November 2016 .



Mokhtar was one of a number of Iranians who in March 2016 sewed their mouths shut in protest over French efforts to demolish the southern half of the camp.

...