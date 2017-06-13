Slovenia hideouts spill Cold War secrets, spy bunkers

Almost three decades after the end of the Cold War, secrets from the era of espionage and power games are now resurfacing in Slovenia. In Kocevje, a forested region in the south, authorities have opened a massive '50s bunker – complete with tunnels, narrow passages and chunky blast-resistant steel doors – to the public this month for the first time.



Although it is smaller than other bunkers, its mint condition provides an excellent insight into Slovenia's communist past, Petrovic said.



Up to 50 secret military bunkers were built across Yugoslavia during the Cold War, according to retired Slovenian officer Marijan Kranj, who wrote a book on the topic.



Batagelj speculated that those hidden rooms were probably built in the late '60s when the hotel was under construction.



Batagelj said he realized many of his older employees had known about the room for years – agents had to cross the hotel to access it – but never mentioned it.

