Thousands protest across Russia; Navalny arrested

Baton-wielding riot police broke up protests and detained hundreds of demonstrators in Moscow and other Russian cities Monday soon after arresting opposition leader Alexei Navalny.



The anti-corruption protests, called by Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin, drew thousands of people and were some of the biggest in Russia since 2012 .



Navalny, who is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Putin in an election next year, had called for mass protests in Moscow and other cities against official corruption.



The scale of Monday's protests in Moscow and smaller ones in St. Petersburg and scores of other cities suggests Navalny has maintained his campaign's momentum despite more than 1,000 people being arrested after the last such protest in March.



The General Prosecutor's Office had warned that a protest there would be illegal.

