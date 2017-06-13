Suspected NKorea drone photographed US missile-defense site

A suspected North Korean drone had photographed a U.S. missile defense shield in South Korea before it crashed near the border where it was found last week, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.



The drone was believed to have crashed because it ran short of fuel while returning to the North. The official said more analysis was being done, including trying to determine if the drone had already transmitted those 10 photos on the THAAD site.



Drones are a relatively new addition to North Korea's arsenal.

...