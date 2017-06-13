Rome's 5-Star mayor calls to halt migrants' flow into city

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi, a prominent member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, has asked the government not to send any more asylum seekers to the capital, saying it is already groaning under the strain.



Managing newly arrived migrants has become one of the thorniest issues for Italy's government, which is run by the Democratic Party (PD), the 5-Star's rival.



5-Star has made ambivalent statements about immigration in the past, and its potential prime minister candidate Luigi Di Maio has accused humanitarian groups of running a "taxi" service for boat migrants from Libya.



Only around a third of Italy's 8,000 city governments have offered to shelter asylum seekers.

...