Heavy rain, landslides kill at least 134 in Bangladesh

Manzurul Mannan, the government administrator of the worst-hit Rangamati district, said at least 98 people were killed in the hilly region alone.



Many of the victims were from poor tribal communities in the remote hill district of Rangamati, close to the Indian border, where mudslides buried hundreds of homes.



One woman described the ground sliding from beneath their family home in the dead of night, sending them fleeing to a house next door.



At least 126 people were killed in that district when a massive landslide buried a village a decade ago.



Authorities have opened 18 shelters in the worst-hit hill districts, where 4,500 people have been evacuated, disaster management and relief minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya told reporters.



Among the victims in Rangamati district were at least four soldiers who had been sent to clear roads after an earlier landslide.

