Trump supporters turn on special counsel Mueller

High-profile supporters of President Donald Trump are turning on special counsel Robert Mueller, the man charged with investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election and possible collusion with Trump's campaign. As Mueller builds his legal team, Trump's allies have begun raising questions about the former FBI director's impartiality, suggesting he cannot be trusted to lead the probe. The comments come amid increasing frustration at the White House and among Trump supporters that the investigation will overshadow the president's agenda for months to come – a prospect that has Democrats salivating.



Trump cannot directly dismiss Mueller.



Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Tuesday that Trump called him Monday night because of Gingrich's concerns about the Russia probe.



Even so, Gingrich added, Trump won't seek to dismiss Mueller because he's confident the probe will conclude he's done nothing wrong.



The new talk about dismissing Mueller appeared to be coming from Trump allies – including some close to White House strategist Stephen Bannon – who are increasingly frustrated with the prospect of a long and winding probe.

...