U.S. ‘not winning’ in Afghanistan, Mattis tells Congress

Senators sharply criticized Pentagon leaders Tuesday for not completing a new strategy for the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan, as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis acknowledged that "the enemy is surging right now".



Mattis, in response, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that he will provide details on the new strategy for the war in mid-July.



The U.S. has about 8,400 troops in Afghanistan. Army Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, has told Congress that he could use an infusion of U.S. and allied troops to bolster support for the Afghan army.



Three U.S. soldiers were killed and another wounded Saturday when they were attacked by an Afghan soldier, who was then killed.



Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, added that he hoped Afghan troop casualties would be lower a year from now.

...