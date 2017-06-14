Venezuelans watch news bulletins acted live on bus

Short of newspapers, Venezuelans are getting updates about their country's deadly political crisis live – acted out by reporters on the bus to work.



"El Bus TV," reads a sign over their heads.



Clashes at daily protests by demonstrators calling for President Nicolas Maduro to quit have left 66 people dead since April 1, prosecutors say.



The six-member Bus TV group of journalists and performing artists started its shows on May 28 – the 10th anniversary of a dark day for Venezuela's independent media.



On that day in 2007, Maduro's late predecessor Hugo Chavez shut down the country's oldest broadcaster, Radio Caracas Television, for its critical coverage of him.



The Venezuelan media rights group Espacio Publico and the National Journalists' Union accuse the government of censoring media that carry coverage critical of it.



The journalists' union has counted more than 200 attacks against reporters during the past two and a half months of protests.

...