Serbian spymasters on Balkans conflict retrial

Two former Serbian secret policemen went on trial for a second time Tuesday over their alleged role in the ethnic cleansing of thousands of non-Serbs during the Balkan conflicts of the 1990s. The initial four-year trial of Jovica Stanisic, the former head of Serbia's State Security Service, and Franko Simatovic, his alleged right-hand man, resulted in an acquittal in 2013, but an appeals judge ordered a retrial.



Stanisic and Simatovic's acquittal before the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) unleashed a storm of protest and was overturned in 2015 after prosecutors appealed.



U.N. prosecutors maintain that Stanisic and Simatovic were part of a joint criminal enterprise that included the late Serbian President Milosevic and Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic.



The ICTY's trial judges said in May 2013 that although the Serbian units carried out the killings, Stanisic and Simatovic could not be held criminally responsible as they did not give the units specific orders to commit the crimes.

...