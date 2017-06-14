Sessions denies ‘false and scurrilous allegations’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions heatedly denied Tuesday that he had any undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador or conversations with Russian officials about the U.S. elections.



Testifying at a Senate hearing, Sessions said it was a "detestable and appalling lie" to suggest that he participated in or was aware of any collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.



In his dramatic appearance before former colleagues, Sessions also contradicted a contention made by former FBI Director James Comey at a hearing before the same panel last week.



While he had recused himself from the Russia probe, Sessions said, "I did not recuse myself from defending my honor against scurrilous and false allegations". Despite Sessions' statement about the reasons for his recusal, the attorney general did not actually step aside from the Russia probe until March 2, the day after the Washington Post reported on his two previously undisclosed meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.



Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked Sessions about suggestions arising from Comey's testimony last week that there was something "problematic" about his recusal.

...