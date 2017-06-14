France, U.K. in anti-terror action plan; Macron says EU door open

The leaders of France and Britain Tuesday announced an anti-terror action plan to crack down on radicalization through social media. After talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron said both countries agreed that social networks were not doing enough to stamp out terror propaganda.



Macron's comments came as May faces a tug of war within her own party over her Brexit strategy following a disastrous snap election that she called. Earlier Tuesday, as May made progress in securing a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party, a small Northern Ireland party, with whom she hopes to govern, as she sought to avoid a second election that could deepen Britain's worst political turmoil since last June's shock vote to leave the EU.



After losing her parliamentary majority in a botched gamble on a snap election, May is so weakened that her Brexit strategy has become the subject of public debate inside her own party, with calls for her to take a more business-friendly approach.



She met DUP leader Arlene Foster, whose euroskeptic Northern Irish party has 10 parliamentary seats, for over one hour of talks in Downing Street.

