Asylum seekers win $53M detention settlement from Australian govt

Nearly 2,000 asylum seekers held in a remote detention center in Papua New Guinea for more than two years will receive A$70 million ($53 million) in compensation after the Australian government agreed to settle their court case on Wednesday.



Some 1,905 men who were detained at the facility between November 2012 and December 2014 filed legal claims last year against the Australian government and two contractors who ran the camp on PNG's Manus Island.



The settlement removes a major impediment to Australia ending its controversial offshore detention scheme, under which would-be asylum seekers who arrive by boat are held indefinitely in the two Pacific detention centers.



Australia has said that, once the U.S. resettlement occurs, it will no longer be responsible for the asylum seekers on Manus Island or Nauru.

