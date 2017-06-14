Bangladesh rescuers battle to reach landslide victims

Rescue workers were Wednesday battling to reach remote areas of Bangladesh hit by landslides and heavy rains that have killed at least 137 people, with dozens more missing.



The landslides were triggered by heavy monsoon rains, with 343 millimeters (13.5 inches) of rain falling on the area on Monday.



Rangamati district chief Manzurul Mannan told AFP 98 people had been killed there and 200 injured, some of them seriously, Another 15-20 people are still missing, he said.



The monsoon rains came two weeks after Cyclone Mora smashed into Bangladesh's southeast, killing at least eight people and damaging tens of thousands of homes.

...