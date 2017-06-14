Germany plans to fingerprint children, spy on personal messaging

Germany is planning a new law giving authorities the right to look at private messages and fingerprint children as young as 6, the interior minister said on Wednesday after the last government gathering before a national election in September.



Britain has proposed forcing messaging services to let authorities access encrypted communications.



Among the options Germany is considering is "source telecom surveillance", where authorities install software on phones to relay messages before they are encrypted.



Ministers also agreed to improve communication between the many different regional and national police and investigation agencies in the highly decentralised country.

